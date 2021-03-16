Is AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

AMC Entertainment Holdings is one of 251 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AMC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMC's full-year earnings has moved 29.09% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, AMC has gained about 426.42% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 10.49% on a year-to-date basis. This means that AMC Entertainment Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, AMC belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 31 individual companies and currently sits at #214 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 30.61% so far this year, so AMC is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track AMC. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.