Is AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. AMC Entertainment (AMC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AMC Entertainment is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 286 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AMC Entertainment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMC's full-year earnings has moved 61.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, AMC has gained about 11.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 1.8% on average. This means that AMC Entertainment is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Adidas AG (ADDYY). The stock is up 21.4% year-to-date.

For Adidas AG, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, AMC Entertainment belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 36 individual companies and currently sits at #147 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.9% so far this year, so AMC is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Adidas AG belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #39. The industry has moved -11.8% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on AMC Entertainment and Adidas AG as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adidas AG (ADDYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.