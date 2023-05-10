Is AMC Entertainment (AMC) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. AMC Entertainment (AMC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AMC Entertainment is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 274 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AMC Entertainment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMC's full-year earnings has moved 6.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, AMC has moved about 36.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 10% on average. As we can see, AMC Entertainment is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, fuboTV Inc. (FUBO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 16.1%.

Over the past three months, fuboTV Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 37.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, AMC Entertainment belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 33 individual companies and currently sits at #116 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 16.1% so far this year, meaning that AMC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, fuboTV Inc. belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. This 20-stock industry is currently ranked #171. The industry has moved +6.8% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track AMC Entertainment and fuboTV Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

