Is Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Ambrx Biopharma Inc. Sponsored ADR (AMAM) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. Sponsored ADR is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1114 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMAM's full-year earnings has moved 24.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, AMAM has moved about 492.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 3.4% on average. This means that Ambrx Biopharma Inc. Sponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Sientra (SIEN) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 33.6%.

The consensus estimate for Sientra's current year EPS has increased 12.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 535 individual stocks and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 12.2% so far this year, so AMAM is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Sientra falls under the Medical - Instruments industry. Currently, this industry has 96 stocks and is ranked #98. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -3.5%.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Ambrx Biopharma Inc. Sponsored ADR and Sientra as they could maintain their solid performance.

