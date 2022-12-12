Is Ambev (ABEV) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Ambev (ABEV) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Ambev is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 200 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ambev is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABEV's full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ABEV has returned about 4.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 2% on average. This shows that Ambev is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Campbell Soup (CPB) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 28.1%.

For Campbell Soup, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ambev belongs to the Beverages - Alcohol industry, a group that includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 5.8% so far this year, meaning that ABEV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Campbell Soup belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. This 50-stock industry is currently ranked #45. The industry has moved +5.8% year to date.

Ambev and Campbell Soup could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

