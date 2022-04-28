Is Ambev (ABEV) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Ambev (ABEV) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Ambev is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 195 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Ambev is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABEV's full-year earnings has moved 14.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ABEV has gained about 4.3% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 1.8%. This means that Ambev is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Archer Daniels Midland (ADM). The stock is up 39% year-to-date.

For Archer Daniels Midland, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ambev belongs to the Beverages - Alcohol industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #143 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3.2% so far this year, so ABEV is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Archer Daniels Midland falls under the Agriculture - Operations industry. Currently, this industry has 13 stocks and is ranked #64. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +8.1%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Ambev and Archer Daniels Midland as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.