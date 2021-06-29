Is Amazon.com (AMZN) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Amazon.com (AMZN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Amazon.com is one of 208 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AMZN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMZN's full-year earnings has moved 17.99% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AMZN has returned 5.74% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 1.76% on average. As we can see, Amazon.com is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, AMZN belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 36 individual stocks and currently sits at #217 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 13.91% so far this year, meaning that AMZN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track AMZN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

