Is Amazon.com (AMZN) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Amazon.com (AMZN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Amazon.com is one of 204 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AMZN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMZN's full-year earnings has moved 59.84% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that AMZN has returned about 71.77% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 31.40%. This means that Amazon.com is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, AMZN belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 57.82% this year, meaning that AMZN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track AMZN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

