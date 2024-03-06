Is Amazon.com (AMZN) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Amazon (AMZN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Amazon is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 219 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amazon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMZN's full-year earnings has moved 15.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AMZN has returned 14.6% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 8.2%. This shows that Amazon is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF). The stock is up 58.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch's current year EPS has increased 12.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Amazon belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #143 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.5% so far this year, meaning that AMZN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Abercrombie & Fitch falls under the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this industry has 42 stocks and is ranked #166. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +14.9%.

Amazon and Abercrombie & Fitch could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

