Is Amazon.com (AMZN) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Amazon.com (AMZN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Amazon.com is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 212 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AMZN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMZN's full-year earnings has moved 6.55% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AMZN has returned 27.91% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 0.29% on average. This means that Amazon.com is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, AMZN belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.44% so far this year, so AMZN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

AMZN will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

