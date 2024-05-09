Is Amazon.com (AMZN) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Amazon (AMZN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Amazon is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 213 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amazon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMZN's full-year earnings has moved 15.9% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that AMZN has returned about 23.7% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 9.7%. As we can see, Amazon is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Brinker International (EAT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 34%.

For Brinker International, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Amazon belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 17.1% this year, meaning that AMZN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Brinker International, however, belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this 42-stock industry is ranked #146. The industry has moved -1.9% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Amazon and Brinker International as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

