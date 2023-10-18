Is Amazon.com (AMZN) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Amazon (AMZN) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Amazon is one of 221 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amazon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMZN's full-year earnings has moved 44.2% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that AMZN has returned about 56.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 13.4% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Amazon is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Arcos Dorados (ARCO) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 18.3%.

For Arcos Dorados, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Amazon belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 35.1% this year, meaning that AMZN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Arcos Dorados falls under the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this industry has 42 stocks and is ranked #95. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -1.6%.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Amazon and Arcos Dorados. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.