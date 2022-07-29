Is Amazon the Best Stock to Buy This Decade?

In this video, I will be going over Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) second-quarter earnings report and explain why the stock rose 12% and why this is still one of the best investments one can make for the long term.

Net sales increased 7% to $121.2 billion, while net loss was $2 billion compared with net income of $7.8 billion in the same quarter last year.

Online store sales decreased 4% year over year (YOY). But as I said in my last video, I'm not too concerned about that.

Third-party seller services increased 9% YOY. That's one of the reasons why I'm not concerned about online store sales being down.

Subscription services increased 10% YOY, and this part of the business is probably Amazon's biggest moat.

Advertising services increased by 18% YOY even though online store sales were down.

Lastly, Amazon's most lucrative segment, Amazon Web Services, increased 33% YOY.

For Q3, the company expects net sales to come in at $127.5 billion at the midpoint, growing 15% YOY.

For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of July 28, 2022. The video was published on July 29, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amazon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.