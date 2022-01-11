Is Amazon the Best FAANG Stock to Buy in 2022?

In this video, I will be talking about what is arguably the best FAANG stock to buy in 2022, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Unlike other megacap companies, Amazon has remained fairly flat. You can find the video below, but here are some highlights.

Two potential catalysts for 2022 would be a spinoff of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and a long-awaited stock split.

Amazon Web Services could be worth $1 trillion alone, with more than $60 billion in annual sales. That means you are paying about $700 billion for the rest of the business, which includes the online retail business, offline shopping, advertising, Amazon Prime Video, Audible, and logistics, including warehouses, trucks, and planes. Seems like a good deal.

It is also important to note that the faster-growing segments are now generating $56.5 billion in sales vs. the slower ones, which are generating $54.2 billion.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global cloud computing industry is expected to grow from $219 billion in 2020 to about $800 billion by 2028.

While the retail part of the business is still generating the most revenue, it's a low-margin one, whereas AWS is a "money-printing machine."

The e-commerce side of the business has been facing some headwinds due to COVID-19. Once those headwinds ease up, the company will be set to outpace the market in 2022 and onward.

The average analyst price target is $4,137, representing a 26% upside.

For full insights, do watch the video below, and consider subscribing.

*Stock prices used are the closing prices of Jan. 10, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 11, 2022.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Neil Rozenbaum owns Amazon. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1,920 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1,940 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

