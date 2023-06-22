Is Amazon Stock in Trouble, or Is This an Opportunity to Buy?

In this video, I will talk about Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), the FTC lawsuit regarding Amazon's deceptive Prime subscription tactics, how Amazon may surpass Walmart as the largest U.S. retailer, and why this remains my second-largest position despite macro uncertainty.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of June 21, 2023. The video was published on June 22, 2023.

Find out why Amazon.com is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Amazon.com is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 12, 2023

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.