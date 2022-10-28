Is AMark Precious Metals (AMRK) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

AMark Precious Metals (AMRK) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AMRK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value.

Investors should also recognize that AMRK has a P/B ratio of 1.41. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.50. Within the past 52 weeks, AMRK's P/B has been as high as 2.41 and as low as 1.13, with a median of 1.76.

Finally, investors should note that AMRK has a P/CF ratio of 4.45. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 5.33. Over the past 52 weeks, AMRK's P/CF has been as high as 5.96 and as low as 3.20, with a median of 4.34.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in AMark Precious Metals's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that AMRK is an impressive value stock right now.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.