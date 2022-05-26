Is AMark Precious Metals (AMRK) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

A-Mark Precious Metals is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 284 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. A-Mark Precious Metals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMRK's full-year earnings has moved 34.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AMRK has returned 27.5% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 29.5%. This shows that A-Mark Precious Metals is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Adtalem Global Education (ATGE). The stock has returned 7.9% year-to-date.

In Adtalem Global Education's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, A-Mark Precious Metals belongs to the Precious Metals and Jewels industry, a group that includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 19.3% so far this year, so AMRK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Adtalem Global Education belongs to the Schools industry. This 18-stock industry is currently ranked #96. The industry has moved -15.5% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on A-Mark Precious Metals and Adtalem Global Education as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

