Is AMark Precious Metals (AMRK) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

A-Mark Precious Metals is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 285 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. A-Mark Precious Metals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMRK's full-year earnings has moved 63.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that AMRK has returned about 7.3% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -34.7%. This means that A-Mark Precious Metals is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

RCI Hospitality (RICK) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 11.2%.

Over the past three months, RCI Hospitality's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, A-Mark Precious Metals belongs to the Precious Metals and Jewels industry, a group that includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.4% so far this year, meaning that AMRK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, RCI Hospitality belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. This 31-stock industry is currently ranked #133. The industry has moved -36.3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track A-Mark Precious Metals and RCI Hospitality. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.