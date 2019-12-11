Is Amarin Corporation (AMRN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Amarin Corporation (AMRN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Amarin Corporation is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 883 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AMRN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMRN's full-year earnings has moved 35.46% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that AMRN has returned about 70.68% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 7.73% on average. This means that Amarin Corporation is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, AMRN is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 374 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.59% this year, meaning that AMRN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track AMRN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

