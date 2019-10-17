Is Amarin Corporation (AMRN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Amarin Corporation (AMRN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Amarin Corporation is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 889 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AMRN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMRN's full-year earnings has moved 14.29% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, AMRN has moved about 17.93% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -0.13% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Amarin Corporation is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, AMRN belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 377 individual companies and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 4.41% so far this year, so AMRN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on AMRN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

