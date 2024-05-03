Is Amarin (AMRN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Amarin (AMRN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Amarin is one of 1050 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Amarin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMRN's full-year earnings has moved 29.2% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AMRN has returned 5.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 2% on average. As we can see, Amarin is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP). The stock is up 21.7% year-to-date.

For ANI Pharmaceuticals, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Amarin belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 506 individual stocks and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5.9% so far this year, so AMRN is performing better in this area. ANI Pharmaceuticals is also part of the same industry.

Amarin and ANI Pharmaceuticals could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amarin Corporation PLC (AMRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.