Is Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Amalgamated Financial (AMAL). AMAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.07, while its industry has an average P/E of 7.50. Over the past 52 weeks, AMAL's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.02 and as low as 4.96, with a median of 7.30.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. AMAL has a P/S ratio of 1.55. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.65.

Finally, investors should note that AMAL has a P/CF ratio of 5.44. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 10.53. Over the past year, AMAL's P/CF has been as high as 9.96 and as low as 4.45, with a median of 7.74.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Amalgamated Financial is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, AMAL feels like a great value stock at the moment.

