Is Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Amalgamated Financial is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 892 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Amalgamated Financial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMAL's full-year earnings has moved 25.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, AMAL has gained about 18.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 18.1% on average. This shows that Amalgamated Financial is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Equity Commonwealth (EQC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 7.7%.

In Equity Commonwealth's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 200% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Amalgamated Financial is a member of the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry, which includes 36 individual companies and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 13.6% this year, meaning that AMAL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Equity Commonwealth, however, belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Currently, this 108-stock industry is ranked #102. The industry has moved -18.9% so far this year.

Amalgamated Financial and Equity Commonwealth could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

