Is Amadeus IT Group (AMADY) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (AMADY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 330 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMADY's full-year earnings has moved 5.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that AMADY has returned about 45.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 13.2% on average. This means that Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Copart, Inc. (CPRT). The stock is up 49.1% year-to-date.

For Copart, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 187 individual stocks and currently sits at #112 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 24.7% so far this year, meaning that AMADY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Copart, Inc. however, belongs to the Auction and Valuation Services industry. Currently, this 2-stock industry is ranked #1. The industry has moved +49.9% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR and Copart, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.