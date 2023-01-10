Is Amadeus IT Group (AMADY) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (AMADY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR is one of 344 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMADY's full-year earnings has moved 3.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AMADY has returned 12.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -27.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is FirstCash Holdings (FCFS). The stock is up 3.7% year-to-date.

In FirstCash Holdings' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 199 individual companies and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 48.5% so far this year, meaning that AMADY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, FirstCash Holdings belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. This 39-stock industry is currently ranked #143. The industry has moved -7.7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR and FirstCash Holdings. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

