Is Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Altra Industrial Motion is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 211 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AIMC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIMC's full-year earnings has moved 27.30% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AIMC has returned 49.65% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 18.44%. This means that Altra Industrial Motion is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, AIMC is a member of the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 10.62% this year, meaning that AIMC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

AIMC will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

