Is Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Altra Industrial Motion is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 213 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AIMC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIMC's full-year earnings has moved 20.11% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AIMC has gained about 9.28% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 0.69% on average. This means that Altra Industrial Motion is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, AIMC belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #125 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 4.31% this year, meaning that AIMC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track AIMC. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

