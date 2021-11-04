Is Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Alto Ingredients's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Alto Ingredients had US$80.5m of debt in June 2021, down from US$191.9m, one year before. However, it does have US$50.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$29.7m.

How Strong Is Alto Ingredients' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:ALTO Debt to Equity History November 4th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Alto Ingredients had liabilities of US$110.7m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$80.4m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$50.8m and US$67.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$73.3m.

Of course, Alto Ingredients has a market capitalization of US$409.2m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Looking at its net debt to EBITDA of 0.50 and interest cover of 3.3 times, it seems to us that Alto Ingredients is probably using debt in a pretty reasonable way. But the interest payments are certainly sufficient to have us thinking about how affordable its debt is. We also note that Alto Ingredients improved its EBIT from a last year's loss to a positive US$36m. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Alto Ingredients can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it's worth checking how much of the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is backed by free cash flow. During the last year, Alto Ingredients produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 51% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

When it comes to the balance sheet, the standout positive for Alto Ingredients was the fact that it seems able handle its debt, based on its EBITDA, confidently. However, our other observations weren't so heartening. For example, its interest cover makes us a little nervous about its debt. When we consider all the elements mentioned above, it seems to us that Alto Ingredients is managing its debt quite well. Having said that, the load is sufficiently heavy that we would recommend any shareholders keep a close eye on it. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Alto Ingredients that you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

