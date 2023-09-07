Is Alto Ingredients (ALTO) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Alto Ingredients (ALTO) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alto Ingredients is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 282 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Alto Ingredients is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALTO's full-year earnings has moved 215.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ALTO has returned about 28.8% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 9.3%. As we can see, Alto Ingredients is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (CDRO). The stock has returned 17.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Alto Ingredients belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, a group that includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 9.3% so far this year, so ALTO is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. falls under the Gaming industry. Currently, this industry has 41 stocks and is ranked #148. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +20.7%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Alto Ingredients and Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.