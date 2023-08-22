Is Alto Ingredients (ALTO) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Alto Ingredients (ALTO) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Alto Ingredients is one of 280 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Alto Ingredients is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALTO's full-year earnings has moved 215.4% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ALTO has returned about 26% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 10.1%. This means that Alto Ingredients is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 10.8%.

For Beasley Broadcast Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 177.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Alto Ingredients belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, a group that includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 7.7% so far this year, so ALTO is performing better in this area.

Beasley Broadcast Group, however, belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. Currently, this 23-stock industry is ranked #169. The industry has moved +22.4% so far this year.

Alto Ingredients and Beasley Broadcast Group could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (BBGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.