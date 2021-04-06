Is Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Alta Equipment Group Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2020, Alta Equipment Group had US$458.9m of debt, up from US$366.3m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.

How Healthy Is Alta Equipment Group's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:ALTG Debt to Equity History April 6th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Alta Equipment Group had liabilities of US$434.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$155.0m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.20m and US$137.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$450.3m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's US$405.9m market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Alta Equipment Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Alta Equipment Group reported revenue of US$874m, which is a gain of 56%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

Caveat Emptor

Despite the top line growth, Alta Equipment Group still had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Indeed, it lost US$500k at the EBIT level. When we look at that alongside the significant liabilities, we're not particularly confident about the company. We'd want to see some strong near-term improvements before getting too interested in the stock. Not least because it burned through US$84m in negative free cash flow over the last year. That means it's on the risky side of things. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Alta Equipment Group .

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

