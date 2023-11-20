Is ALPS O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM) a Strong ETF Right Now?

A smart beta exchange traded fund, the ALPS O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM) debuted on 12/30/2016, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.

Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.

However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.

These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.

This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

OUSM is managed by Alps, and this fund has amassed over $378.32 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Small Cap Blend. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the FTSE Russell US Qual / Vol / Yield Factor 3% Capped Index.

The OShares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend Index is designed to reflect the performance of publicly-listed small-capitalization dividend-paying issuers in the United States exhibiting high quality, low volatility and high dividend yields.

Cost & Other Expenses

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.48%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.99%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

OUSM's heaviest allocation is in the Industrials sector, which is about 29.10% of the portfolio. Its Financials and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) accounts for about 2.64% of total assets, followed by Watsco Inc. (WSO) and Encompass Health Corp. (EHC).

OUSM's top 10 holdings account for about 23.35% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, OUSM return is roughly 8.87%, and is up about 7.80% in the last one year (as of 11/20/2023). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $33.27 and $37.73.

The ETF has a beta of 1.08 and standard deviation of 16.94% for the trailing three-year period. With about 117 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

ALPS O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Small Cap Blend segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

IShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) tracks Russell 2000 Index and the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) tracks S&P SmallCap 600 Index. IShares Russell 2000 ETF has $54.44 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has $67.71 billion. IWM has an expense ratio of 0.19% and IJR charges 0.06%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Small Cap Blend.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

