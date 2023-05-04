Is ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) made its debut on 07/07/2009, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.

Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.

But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.

Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.

Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is sponsored by Alps. It has amassed assets over $279.72 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Blend. Before fees and expenses, EQL seeks to match the performance of the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight Index.

The NYSE Equal Sector Weight Index comprises of all active Select Sector SPDR ETFs in an equal weighted portfolio. These sector includes Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Materials, Energy, Technology, Utilities, Financial, Industrial, Health Care & Real Estate.

Cost & Other Expenses

For ETF investors, expense ratios are an important factor when considering a fund's return; in the long-term, cheaper funds actually have the ability to outperform their more expensive cousins if all other things remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.26%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

EQL's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 2.29%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

When you look at individual holdings, Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE) accounts for about 9.64% of the fund's total assets, followed by Materials Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLB) and Financial Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLF).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 91.17% of EQL's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has added about 3.78% and is down about -1.66% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 05/04/2023), respectively. EQL has traded between $88.15 and $104.93 during this last 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 0.95 and standard deviation of 17.61% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 12 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Blend segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

IShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) tracks S&P 500 Index and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) tracks S&P 500 Index. IShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $305.88 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $370.45 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Blend.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL): ETF Research Reports

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports

Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE): ETF Research Reports

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF): ETF Research Reports

Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB): ETF Research Reports

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.