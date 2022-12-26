Is ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 07/07/2009, smart beta exchange traded fund ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.

A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.

However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.

These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.

The smart beta space gives investors many different choices, from equal-weighting, one of the simplest strategies, to more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting. However, not all of these methodologies have been able to deliver remarkable returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is sponsored by Alps. It has amassed assets over $258.63 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Blend. This particular fund seeks to match the performance of the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight Index before fees and expenses.

The NYSE Equal Sector Weight Index comprises of all active Select Sector SPDR ETFs in an equal weighted portfolio. These sector includes Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Materials, Energy, Technology, Utilities, Financial, Industrial, Health Care & Real Estate.

Cost & Other Expenses

For ETF investors, expense ratios are an important factor when considering a fund's return; in the long-term, cheaper funds actually have the ability to outperform their more expensive cousins if all other things remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.27%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.24%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Looking at individual holdings, Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE) accounts for about 11.41% of total assets, followed by Utilities Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLU) and Materials Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLB).

EQL's top 10 holdings account for about 92% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, EQL has lost about -10.67%, and is down about -9.25% in the last one year (as of 12/26/2022). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $88.15 and $110.50.

The ETF has a beta of 0.95 and standard deviation of 24.04% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 12 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Blend segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

IShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) tracks S&P 500 Index and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) tracks S&P 500 Index. IShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $292.10 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $361.02 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Blend.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

