Is Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1087 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALPN's full-year earnings has moved 6.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ALPN has returned about 157.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 4.1%. This means that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP). The stock is up 68.6% year-to-date.

For Corbus Pharmaceuticals, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is a member of the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 194 individual companies and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2.2% so far this year, so ALPN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Corbus Pharmaceuticals is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.