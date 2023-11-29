Is Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is one of 1087 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALPN's full-year earnings has moved 14.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ALPN has returned 105% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 8.2% on average. This shows that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 49.9%.

For Novo Nordisk, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 192 individual stocks and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 12.6% so far this year, so ALPN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Novo Nordisk, however, belongs to the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry. Currently, this 11-stock industry is ranked #81. The industry has moved +6.6% so far this year.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. and Novo Nordisk could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

