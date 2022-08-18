Is Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) A Risky Investment?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Alpine 4 Holdings Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 Alpine 4 Holdings had debt of US$20.7m, up from US$13.5m in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$4.17m, its net debt is less, at about US$16.6m. NasdaqCM:ALPP Debt to Equity History August 18th 2022

How Strong Is Alpine 4 Holdings' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Alpine 4 Holdings had liabilities of US$31.2m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$33.6m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$4.17m in cash and US$14.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$46.2m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Alpine 4 Holdings has a market capitalization of US$185.5m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Alpine 4 Holdings will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Over 12 months, Alpine 4 Holdings reported revenue of US$80m, which is a gain of 110%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. So there's no doubt that shareholders are cheering for growth

Caveat Emptor

Despite the top line growth, Alpine 4 Holdings still had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Indeed, it lost a very considerable US$20m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$22m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So suffice it to say we consider the stock very risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example Alpine 4 Holdings has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

