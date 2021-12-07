Is Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG.L) Potentially Undervalued?

Let's talk about the popular Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG.L). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$2,997 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$2,673. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Alphabet's current trading price of US$2,863 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Alphabet’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Alphabet still cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Alphabet’s ratio of 26.91x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 27.19x, which means if you buy Alphabet today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Alphabet should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Alphabet’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Alphabet look like?

NasdaqGS:GOOG.L Earnings and Revenue Growth December 7th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Alphabet's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 35%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? GOOG.L’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at GOOG.L? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GOOG.L, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for GOOG.L, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

