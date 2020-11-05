Is Alphabet (GOOGL) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Alphabet (GOOGL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alphabet is one of 616 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. GOOGL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOOGL's full-year earnings has moved 12.86% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, GOOGL has returned 30.35% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 29.05% on average. This shows that Alphabet is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, GOOGL belongs to the Internet - Services industry, a group that includes 50 individual companies and currently sits at #221 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 32.25% so far this year, so GOOGL is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to GOOGL as it looks to continue its solid performance.

