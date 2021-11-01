Is Alphabet (GOOG) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Alphabet (GOOG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Alphabet is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 645 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GOOG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOOG's full-year earnings has moved 5.43% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, GOOG has moved about 69.27% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 25.80% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Alphabet is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, GOOG belongs to the Internet - Services industry, a group that includes 48 individual stocks and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 42.21% so far this year, meaning that GOOG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track GOOG. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

