Is Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is one of 1077 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DRTS' full-year earnings has moved 14.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, DRTS has gained about 1.3% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -1%. This means that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Regeneron (REGN). The stock has returned 6.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Regeneron's current year EPS has increased 6.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 92 individual companies and currently sits at #111 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6% this year, meaning that DRTS is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Regeneron, however, belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this 523-stock industry is ranked #96. The industry has moved -13.4% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. and Regeneron. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

