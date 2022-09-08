Is Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Alpha Metallurgical Resources's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Alpha Metallurgical Resources had debt of US$4.69m at the end of June 2022, a reduction from US$579.7m over a year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$161.7m in cash, so it actually has US$157.0m net cash. NYSE:AMR Debt to Equity History September 8th 2022

How Healthy Is Alpha Metallurgical Resources' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Alpha Metallurgical Resources had liabilities of US$345.5m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$551.1m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$161.7m as well as receivables valued at US$721.8m due within 12 months. So its total liabilities are just about perfectly matched by its shorter-term, liquid assets.

Having regard to Alpha Metallurgical Resources' size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$2.59b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Alpha Metallurgical Resources boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Although Alpha Metallurgical Resources made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, it was also good to see that it generated US$1.5b in EBIT over the last twelve months. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Alpha Metallurgical Resources's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Alpha Metallurgical Resources has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the most recent year, Alpha Metallurgical Resources recorded free cash flow worth 59% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing Up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Alpha Metallurgical Resources's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$157.0m. So is Alpha Metallurgical Resources's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Alpha Metallurgical Resources is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are a bit concerning...

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

