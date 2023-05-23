Is Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR). AMR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 4.01, while its industry has an average P/E of 9.33. Over the past 52 weeks, AMR's Forward P/E has been as high as 5.84 and as low as 1.75, with a median of 3.56.

Another notable valuation metric for AMR is its P/B ratio of 1.40. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.18. AMR's P/B has been as high as 3.61 and as low as 1.34, with a median of 1.91, over the past year.

If you're looking for another solid Mining - Miscellaneous value stock, take a look at U.S. Silica Holdings (SLCA). SLCA is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Furthermore, U.S. Silica Holdings holds a P/B ratio of 1.31 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 3.18. SLCA's P/B has been as high as 2.24, as low as 1.16, with a median of 1.36 over the past 12 months.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Alpha Metallurgical Resources and U.S. Silica Holdings strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, AMR and SLCA look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

