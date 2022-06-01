Is Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Alpha Metallurgical (AMR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Alpha Metallurgical is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 241 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alpha Metallurgical is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMR's full-year earnings has moved 73.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AMR has returned 164.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 5.6% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Alpha Metallurgical is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Klabin SA (KLBAY). The stock has returned 6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Klabin SA's current year EPS has increased 2.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Alpha Metallurgical belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 49 individual stocks and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 14.4% so far this year, meaning that AMR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Klabin SA, however, belongs to the Paper and Related Products industry. Currently, this 13-stock industry is ranked #25. The industry has moved +3.1% so far this year.

Alpha Metallurgical and Klabin SA could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

