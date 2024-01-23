Is Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Alpha Metallurgical (AMR) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Alpha Metallurgical is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 236 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alpha Metallurgical is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMR's full-year earnings has moved 28.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that AMR has returned about 20% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 5.2% on average. This means that Alpha Metallurgical is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Ur Energy (URG). The stock has returned 12.3% year-to-date.

For Ur Energy, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 40% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Alpha Metallurgical belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 56 individual stocks and currently sits at #157 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.1% so far this year, so AMR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Ur Energy is also part of the same industry.

Alpha Metallurgical and Ur Energy could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

