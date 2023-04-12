Is Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Alpha Metallurgical (AMR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Alpha Metallurgical is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 236 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alpha Metallurgical is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMR's full-year earnings has moved 56.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AMR has returned 8.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 7% on average. As we can see, Alpha Metallurgical is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is ArcelorMittal (MT). The stock has returned 11.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for ArcelorMittal's current year EPS has increased 24% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Alpha Metallurgical belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 50 individual stocks and currently sits at #156 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.9% this year, meaning that AMR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

ArcelorMittal, however, belongs to the Steel - Producers industry. Currently, this 24-stock industry is ranked #14. The industry has moved +18.7% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Alpha Metallurgical and ArcelorMittal. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ArcelorMittal (MT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.