Is Alpha Metallurgical (AMR) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Alpha Metallurgical (AMR) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Alpha Metallurgical is one of 242 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alpha Metallurgical is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMR's full-year earnings has moved 60.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AMR has gained about 116.3% so far this year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 16%. As we can see, Alpha Metallurgical is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

The Andersons (ANDE) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 42.6%.

The consensus estimate for The Andersons' current year EPS has increased 15.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Alpha Metallurgical belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 50 individual stocks and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 29.2% this year, meaning that AMR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, The Andersons falls under the Agriculture - Products industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #62. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10.8%.

Alpha Metallurgical and The Andersons could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.