Is Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 665 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AOSL's full-year earnings has moved 5.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AOSL has gained about 5.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 11% on average. This means that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Cognizant (CTSH). The stock has returned 5% year-to-date.

In Cognizant's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, a group that includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 12% so far this year, meaning that AOSL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Cognizant belongs to the Business - Software Services industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #112. The industry has moved -11% year to date.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Cognizant as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

