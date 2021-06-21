Is Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AOSL and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 619 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AOSL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AOSL's full-year earnings has moved 18.43% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that AOSL has returned about 17.72% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 15.26%. As we can see, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, AOSL belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, a group that includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.57% so far this year, meaning that AOSL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on AOSL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

