Is Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AOSL and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 621 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AOSL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AOSL's full-year earnings has moved 18.43% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, AOSL has moved about 37.22% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 12.66% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, AOSL belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, which includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.36% so far this year, so AOSL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on AOSL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

